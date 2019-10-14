'This dangerous road nearly killed my husband'

Video

A woman who has campaigned for safety improvements on a "dangerous" road since her husband was seriously hurt in a crash says she has "never come across a road like it".

Lynsey Langdon's partner Greg was left in a wheelchair after being hit by a car dashing across a cut-through in the A505, between Baldock and Royston in Hertfordshire, in 2016.

It led to Mrs Langdon setting up a Facebook group, Make the A505 Safer, where people could upload dashcam footage of their near-misses. Despite getting politicians on board with her campaign, she said little had changed to the 70mph road.

Figures from Hertfordshire County Council have shown a fall in accidents since 2016, but the number of casualties in the first six months of 2019 was higher than in all of 2018.

Hertfordshire County Council said it was "actively addressing safety concerns... following a number of high-profile incidents".

It said it had improved the Baldock Road roundabout, would soon start work on the Litlington junction and was working with police to improve "driver behaviour".

