'Major' fire at business park tackled by crews

Sixty firefighters have been fighting back flames that have engulfed three buildings at a Bedfordshire business park.

The "major" blaze started at the Twinwoods site near Milton Ernest at 12:35 GMT, causing a number of workers to flee the area.

No-one has been injured in the fire, which continues to burn, with everyone being accounted for, Bedfordshire fire service said.

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing black smoke for miles around.

A number of roads have been shut close to the site and police have warned residents to keep away.