Video
Tiggywinkles animal hospital gives Bonfire Night advice
Bonfire Night is one of the most dangerous evenings of the year for hedgehogs, according to wildlife surveys.
Tiggywinkles hospital in Haddenham, Buckinghamshire, is offering people advice on how to avoid accidentally harming or killing hedgehogs in fires.
Experts believe the UK has lost half its hedgehog population in 20 years.
05 Nov 2019
