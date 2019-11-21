Crews tackle university campus bus blaze
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

University of Hertfordshire: Crews tackle campus bus blaze

Fire crews were called to tackle a fire on a bus at a university campus.

The blaze began at about 11:30 GMT on the de Havilland campus at the University of Hertfordshire, in Hatfield.

Videos posted to social media showed large flames and black smoke pouring from the vehicle.

The university said the bus was "immediately evacuated" and there were "no injuries to passengers or the driver".

  • 21 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Bus fire at Stansted Airport