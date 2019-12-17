Van prised open in seconds by tool thieving gang

Video

Four masked men have been captured on CCTV tearing into the side of a van in rapid time to steel tools inside.

It was one of four vehicles targeted at Redwings Lodge Hotel, Great North Road in Hinxworth, north Hertfordshire, on the evening of 3 December.

The men took so many tools they appeared to struggle to fit them into their car, which was then driven southbound on the nearby A1.

Det Insp Jason Thorne, from Hertfordshire Police, has appealed for witnesses and urged van owners to protect themselves against theft.

He said: "Fit a tool safe and ensure it is fully secured with good quality locks. Consider parking your van close to a hedge or wall in order to restrict access for anyone trying to get inside."