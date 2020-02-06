'A turtle inspired us to tackle plastic pollution'

Video

A couple who saw the “scary” impact of plastic pollution while travelling want to encourage others to make “simple changes”.

Tommie Eaton and Rebecca Dudbridge, from Hitchin, Hertfordshire, were so shocked after seeing a turtle amid a “wave of plastic” that they started a business selling toothbrushes with recyclable bamboo handles.

It’s estimated eight million tonnes of plastic enter our oceans each year.

The couple say people should not “focus on the negatives”, but instead make “one step at a time”.