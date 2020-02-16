'I got diagnosed with Parkinson's aged just 31'

Video

A former teacher who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease aged just 31 has hailed life-changing brain surgery that has allowed him to "live life again".

Ryan Cameron initially noticed a "resting tremor" in his arm and over time the neurological condition left him struggling to speak and control his movements.

Medication failed to help, so he underwent deep brain stimulation, where electrodes were inserted into his brain to restimulate damaged nerve cells.

Mr Cameron, now 36, said the operation at the end of last year was not a cure, but it had allowed him to "run and play and do whatever I want".

"I've been given a lifeline, I've been given a second opportunity to live, almost," said Mr Cameron, from Luton.