Spade murderer repeatedly told police 'no comment'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Louise Lotz murder: Killer repeatedly told police 'no comment'
A custody interview with a woman who battered her neighbour to death with a garden spade has been released by police.
Debby Foxwell murdered Louise Lotz in a "sustained, brutal and merciless attack" after an argument, prosecutors told St Albans Crown Court.
Footage of the 41-year-old being questioned showed her repeatedly answering "no comment" to the detective's questions.
She had admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility but was found guilty of murder following a trial.
Foxwell, of Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, will be sentenced on 20 March.
-
20 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-51577381/louise-lotz-murder-killer-repeatedly-told-police-no-commentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window