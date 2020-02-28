‘I want to help kids have a better future’

Video

A professional boxer says his work out of the ring inspiring teenagers in his home town helps "me hold my head up high".

Kay Prosper, from Luton, is preparing to defend his English super-lightweight title on Saturday.

He took up mentoring teenagers to give back to the town that "really helped me".

"If I can just make a small change in each one of these kids so that they can have a better future, then I’ll be over the moon," he said.

