Watford keeper gives leukaemia fan ‘best day ever’

A football fan who has leukaemia says she will "never forget" being pushed on to the pitch by Watford keeper Ben Foster.

The player met 12-year-old Molly Hall on a surprise visit to her house in December, and invited her to be a mascot in Saturday's home clash against Liverpool.

Just before going out of the tunnel, Foster told Molly "you look a million".

She said it was "one of the best days ever".