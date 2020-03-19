Media player
Coronavirus: Thousands tune in to live-streamed toddler group
A toddler group from Milton Keynes attracted thousands of views online when the usual session became a Facebook live-stream due to the coroanvirus outbreak.
Ragdolly Annas, a music a rhyme group, turned to the internet to entertain self-isolating families, but soon found themselves with an international audience of more that 2,000 people.
Co-owner Anna Varone-Johnson said: “It's been a much-needed energy boost.”
The group, who normally entertain between 25 and 35 children daily, will broadcast a live session online every day.
19 Mar 2020
