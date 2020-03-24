Video

Two young florists have brought cheer to retirement home residents by giving away a backlog of unsold Mother's Day flowers.

Sisters Lucy and Jessica Simmons opened their shop in Prestwood, Buckinghamshire, just three weeks ago, but sales were almost immediately hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Being unable to sell their Mother's Day stock, the 21 and 23-year-old decided to put a smile back on people's faces and leave flowers on doorsteps on Monday.

One happy resident called the sisters back, saying: "What a wonderful thought, you made me cry, but thank you very, very much."