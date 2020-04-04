'Be prepared to shave it all off if it goes wrong'

Video

A teacher has turned her hand to hairdressing by practising on her family, despite admitting she has "no idea" what she is doing.

Kerry Goldsmith normally teaches English in a secondary school but has had to learn how to cut and dye her wife, son and daughter's hair while salons are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

She said helping her family with their appearance has given them a "sense of normality" and kept their spirits up.

But she advised people to have a back-up plan.

"Be prepared to have to shave it off if it all goes wrong," she said.