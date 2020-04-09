Video diary of an intensive care consultant

Video

An intensive care consultant has said his team is looking after twice as many people on ventilators as normal due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jamie Strachan kept a video diary during two shifts at Milton Keynes University Hospital and described how staff had to cope with a "very rapid influx of very ill people".

None of the patients are allowed visitors, and many need to be continually turned on to their fronts to help with their breathing and then moved back again.

He said: "There's lots of talk about equipment and ventilators and masks and these things, but really, the way we'll get through this is with people that are doing the job."