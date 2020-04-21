Royal Mail inundated with post for Captain Tom

Video

The World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for the NHS has been sent so much post, the Royal Mail has made changes at a sorting office.

Captain Tom Moore received worldwide attention during his successful attempt to complete 100 laps of his garden in Bedfordshire, days before his 100th birthday on 30 April.

The Royal Mail South Midlands Mail Centre in Northampton has set up separate boxes on their letter sorting machines to handle cards for Capt Tom.

Gareth Eales, from the Communication Workers Union, said: "Captain Tom has been an inspiration to us all."