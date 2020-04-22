Fire breaks out at industrial bakery

Video

A fire has led to the evacuation of an industrial bakery and sent plumes of black smoke into the air.

The blaze at the Signature Flatbreads building in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, broke out at about 15:15 BST and was attended by five fire crews.

A spokesman for the company said one production line would be out of use for a few days after a conveyor belt caught fire.

No-one was injured.