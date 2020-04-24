Man builds NHS-themed squirrel obstacle course

Video

A man has built an NHS-themed obstacle course for squirrels in his garden as a "quirky" tribute to health service staff to make them "smile".

Steve Barley, 55, from Hitchin, Hertfordshire, made the 30ft (9m) structure in a week using old pieces of wood.

Suspended from a washing line, it encourages squirrels to climb and manoeuvre certain objects to reach nuts at the end.

The retired school teacher has built other courses in the past, including "Furmula One" and "Grand Nutional" themed rigs, which are posted on his YouTube channel.

"If I can make people smile and show my appreciation in my own quirky way, I'm quite happy to build a squirrel obstacle course," he said.