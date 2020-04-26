Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: The chaplains comforting Nightingale patients
The coronavirus epidemic has seen far too many people dying without a member of their family or a friend by their side.
But hospitals have been doing what they can to ensure Covid-19 patients are not alone.
London's Nightingale Hospital has two chaplains, Father James Mackay and Imam Yunus Dudhwala, who have been offering prayers, hope and comfort to both patients and their families.
-
26 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-52420337/coronavirus-the-chaplains-comforting-nightingale-patientsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window