Not alone: the chaplains comforting Nightingale patients
The coronavirus epidemic has seen far too many people dying without a member of their family or a friend by their side.

But hospitals have been doing what they can to ensure Covid-19 patients are not alone.

London's Nightingale Hospital has two chaplains, Father James Mackay and Imam Yunus Dudhwala, who have been offering prayers, hope and comfort to both patients and their families.

  • 26 Apr 2020
