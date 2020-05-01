Cockpit view of Captain Tom's RAF flypast

Video

Video from the cockpit of a wartime plane show a pilot's view of the RAF flypast in honour of Captain Tom Moore.

The Hurricane and Spitfire aircraft flew over the veteran and fundraiser's home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, on his 100th birthday on Thursday.

The flypast was organised by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, based at Royal Air Force Coningsby, Lincolnshire.

Captain Tom raised more than £32m for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden during the coronavirus lockdown and was made an honorary colonel.