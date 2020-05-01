Cheers for nurse after coronavirus recovery

Video

A nurse was applauded and cheered by her colleagues as she left hospital following her recovery from coronavirus.

Leonora Burnell, known as Nora, spent three weeks in intensive care at the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital after contracting Covid-19.

Her fellow staff members lined the corridors and formed a guard of honour before she was taken home by her husband, Julian.

He said: "I'm eternally grateful to the NHS for saving my wife's life."

Yvonne Millar, interim lead nurse at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit where Mrs Burnell works, said: "It has been a difficult time and we've all been very worried, but we're so pleased Nora has recovered enough to go home. Our love and best wishes are with her."