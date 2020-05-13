Drive-by celebration after woman's cancer all-clear

Video

A Wizard of Oz fan's friends and family have held a "drive-by celebration" after she was cleared of cancer.

Katherine Grant, 52, underwent months of hospital treatment with minimal contact from relatives because of precautions against coronavirus.

She left her home in Milton Keynes to post a letter and was surprised when a procession of decorated cars and people in fancy dress appeared on the opposite side of her street.

She said: "It was just absolutely amazing. I just cried and cried and cried. You're part of everyone's thoughts, and I think that's what I found really emotional."