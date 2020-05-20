'I had a breakdown after beating Covid-19'

Video

A 36-year-old man who was in intensive care with coronavirus has said he suffered a breakdown after leaving hospital.

Nick Clark, from Bedford, was on a ventilator for 10 days at Milton Keynes Hospital before being allowed home last month.

As well as feeling physically weak as his recovery continues, he is suffering with anxiety about falling ill again and is receiving treatment for his mental health.

He said: "After, I think it was about a week or so, I had a breakdown as things start coming back. I had flashbacks. Just floods of tears, I didn't know what to do."

