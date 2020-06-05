What salons will look like post-lockdown

Video

Hair and beauty salons have been preparing to reopen with social distancing and personal protective equipment.

They have been shut in the UK since 23 March as part of the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The government said they would be able to reopen from 4 July at the earliest but has given no fixed date.

Katie Godfrey, a salon owner in Barton Le Clay, Bedfordshire, said: "We've got four nail bars, which are normally full but we're just going to limit to two.

"The team have to wear visors and the clients are going to have to wear a mask. We're going to also take people's temperatures."

The Department for Business said: "The government has set up task forces to work with industry representatives to develop safe ways for businesses such as hairdressers to open at the earliest point at which it is safe to do so."