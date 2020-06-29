Homeless man facing return to living in woods

Video

A homeless man who was given a hotel room as the coronavirus pandemic struck said he was facing "the unknown" as lockdown was relaxed.

Martin Wilderspin had spent six months sleeping on a blanket in the woods after suffering a mental health crisis, but was then provided temporary accommodation by Stevenage Borough Council.

Local authorities were given emergency funding by the government to make sure rough sleepers had a place to isolate during the pandemic.

However, many of the hotels used to house them will be reopening to the public in July - and the council said it did not have enough accommodation.

He said: "I'm nervous because it's the unknown. What does the future hold? Will I have somewhere I can call my own?"

The government said it wanted to provide 6,000 "supported homes" and that more than half should be ready within 12 months.

