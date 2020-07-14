Dad 'smashes indoor triathlon record' for hospice

Video

A father-of-two hopes to have entered the record books after rowing, cycling and running 140.6 miles (226km) to raise money for a hospice.

Simon Jackson, 44, from Stevenage, Hertfordshire, completed the indoor triathlon challenge in eight hours, 17 minutes and 12 seconds.

If officially verified by Guinness, it has beaten a previous world record by seven minutes.

His feat has raised more than £10,000 for Garden House Hospice Care, which looks after people with life-limiting illnesses in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

He said: "Thoughts went through my head of saying, 'Can I do this?' But, at the end of the day, I was there to raise money for charity. I just didn't want to let everybody down."