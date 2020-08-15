Coronavirus patients who have lived with symptoms for up to five months have spoken about the huge impact it has had on their lives.

"Long Covid" support groups have appeared on social media and the government says "tens of thousands" of people have long-term problems after catching the virus, such as extreme fatigue.

Daliah, from Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, said: "It's scary because we don't know how permanent this is. There are times where I feel like life will never be normal again, my body will never be normal again."

The NHS has launched a Your Covid Recovery website to offer support and advice to people affected.