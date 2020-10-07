The parents of a 14-year-old boy who died after being hit on the head with a hockey stick have spoken of the "vacuum" left by his death.

Luke Hobson was struck as about 20 boys practised hitting balls before a training session in Hitchin, Hertfordshire, in March 2019.

Hertfordshire Coroner's Court heard the pitch lights were not on and there were no coaches supervising at the time.

His father Peter Hobson said: "When your child's taken away from you, the vacuum that it leaves, it's still just as empty."

The coroner concluded the death was accidental.