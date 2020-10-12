Lewis Hamilton's father said his son equalling the all-time record for career Formula 1 victories was "a dream beyond anything we could have imagined".

The Mercedes driver's Eifel Grand Prix win was the 91st of his career, matching Michael Schumacher's record.

Schumacher suffered a severe brain injury in a skiing accident in 2013 and his son Mick presented Hamilton with one of his father's old helmets to recognise the achievement.

Anthony Hamilton said: "It was tinged with a bit of sadness because we spent many, many years watching Michael win numerous races and titles and here we are, emulating the great Michael Schumacher. And to have his son present Lewis with that helmet was just a very humbling experience."