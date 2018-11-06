Fireworks throwers at University of Hertfordshire sought by police
People who threw fireworks on a University of Hertfordshire campus, causing onlookers to run for cover, are being sought by police.
Armed officers dispersed crowds in Hatfield in the early hours of Sunday after fireworks exploded close to people and a fight broke out.
Hertfordshire Police said one person was injured and a man aged 20 was arrested on suspicion of affray.
The university said it was investigating "exactly what happened".
