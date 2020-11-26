With Christmas approaching, rules have been set out for a relaxation of the Covid guidelines between 23 and 27 December.

Across the UK, three households will be allowed to meet over the festive period as part of an exclusive "bubble"

Lucy Hubber, interim director for public health on Luton Borough Council, explains what the bubble system means and what you can and cannot do.

"It is really important that people try and stick to these rules as much as possible," she said.