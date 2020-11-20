Milton Keynes house party murders: Mothers speak of loss
The mothers of two 17-year-old boys murdered at a party have said they cannot understand why they were killed.
Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice were attacked when armed men stormed a house in Milton Keynes in October, and five gang members have been jailed for life for their murders.
Ben's mother Suzanne Gillham said: "I don't think we could understand why it happened to our Ben. He never hurt anyone, he just got on with his life."
Dom's mother Tracey Ansah said: "We went to the hospital, where we were so fortunate to spend three hours with him. We told him we loved him and then he left."
- Published
- 26 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Beds, Herts & Bucks