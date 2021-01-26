A maths teacher from Bedfordshire has been sharing his top tips to help parents home-school their children.

Bruno Reddy, 40, from Ampthill, said maths should be done "little and often" and household objects like pasta, Lego and even a cheese toastie can be used to illustrate a problem.

"People are just committing themselves so much to their children's education. It's not easy," he said.

