An inquest into the death of a man restrained by police has been shown CCTV pictures of his final hours.

Leon Briggs, 39, died in November 2013 after being detained under the Mental Health Act at Luton police station.

The footage shows him skipping as he walked on Marsh Road, wandering in and out of shops and halting traffic on several occasions before police were called.

Two officers appeared to force him to the pavement, restraining him for nearly 20 minutes, before carrying him into a police van. He later fell unconscious in a cell and was pronounced dead in hospital.

The jury heard his primary cause of death was "amphetamine intoxication with prone restraint and prolonged struggling". A secondary cause of death was given as coronary heart disease.

The inquest continues.