The rollout of Covid vaccines to care homes across England has created a renewed positivity for those in care and the staff looking after them after many "shadowy" days, a care worker said.

Every eligible care home resident in England has had at least one Covid vaccine, or been offered it, the NHS announced on Monday.

There is now a "more positive feeling" and "the first step in what we're hoping for is for residents to see their loved ones in person again," said Mark Arrowsmith, 30, head of wellbeing at Cuffley Manor in Potters Bar, Hertfordshire.

This is his story - the highs and lows of working in a care home throughout the pandemic.

Video produced by Adam Jinkerson.