A coroner has released CCTV pictures of a man being carried into a police station before his death.

Leon Briggs, 39, was arrested in Luton under the Mental Health Act in November 2013 and taken to the town's police station.

The footage shows him being carried inside by four officers, who placed him face-down in a cell before becoming concerned when he fell unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The jury heard his primary cause of death was "amphetamine intoxication with prone restraint and prolonged struggling". A secondary cause of death was given as coronary heart disease.

The inquest continues.