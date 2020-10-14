BBC News

Lockdown: 'It does take a toll on your mental health'

Two teenagers have explained how a year of restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic have affected their lives.

Teagan Molloy, 18, is a Year 13 student whose A-levels were cancelled. She has been mostly studying remotely from home, while Grace Spicer, 19, recently finished sixth-form and has been looking for a job.

Both teenagers, from Milton Keynes, have experienced difficulties being apart from friends and have anxieties about the future, but have also found some positives.

Miss Molloy said: "Over the course of lockdown, I am a completely different person now. I've become more comfortable in my own skin."

If you are struggling in lockdown, you can find support at BBC Action Line.

Published
28 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Beds, Herts & Bucks