A patient with a chronic lung condition said he was left "bedridden" after a hospice closed to outpatients during the first lockdown.

Kevin Moore is supported by Garden House Hospice in Letchworth, Hertfordshire. It has since been able to reopen by testing all staff and visitors for Covid before they enter.

He said: "I was in hospital three times through the year. They opened up again here and I can actually start getting around my bungalow again."

It has received some money from the government's £750m package to help charities during the pandemic. However, it has lost about a third of its income because its charity shops have been closed and it faces an uncertain future.