Police have released CCTV showing the final known sightings of a teenager and footage of the area she went missing two years ago.

Leah Croucher was 19 when she disappeared from her home in Milton Keynes and was seen walking towards work on the morning of 15 February 2019 but never arrived.

From Buzzacott Lane, Furzton, it is thought she walked past Telytubby Hill on Dulverton Drive and then either north around Furzton Lake or along Loxbeare Drive.

Thames Valley Police called the case "bewildering and frustrating" and said there had been "no significant lead".