A wild swimmer rescued a bird trapped in ice in a frozen pond.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, spotted the grebe at Rickmansworth Aquadrome in Hertfordshire and smashed her way through thick ice to reach it.

Passers-by clapped when she returned to the bank and handed the bird to wildlife sanctuary founder Chris Wicks, who took it away to recover.

He said: "She was a very experienced and brave lady. The whole lake was covered in ice and great crested grebes are very feisty and notoriously accurate with their stiletto-like beaks."

The Outdoor Swimming Society advises people to get expert medical attention before winter swimming if they have a heart condition, high blood pressure, asthma or are pregnant.