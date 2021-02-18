"I treat everything I touch as having Covid on it, and it's that sort of overthinking that's consuming me."

Nick Clark, who spent nine days on a ventilator with Covid, has said his mental health has suffered since leaving hospital.

Treated for the virus at Milton Keynes Hospital in March 2020, Mr Clark, from Bedfordshire, said trying to readjust to life led to a breakdown.

In adults, the proportion of individuals showing symptoms of depression has almost doubled since the start of the pandemic, according to the Office for National Statistics.

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by mental health issues, the BBC Action Line has details of organisations that may be able to help.