A five-year-old who raised more than £2,000 for homeless people has received a video call from Little Mix.

It started when Amaya's relatives gave her £50 for being brave when she needed to have two teeth taken out.

She decided to use the money to make bags of treats for the homeless in Stevenage.

"I wanted to give that to the homeless people because I wanted to make them smile," she said.

She then carried on fundraising by litter-picking and the BBC's Make A Difference campaign contacted her to arrange a chat with her favourite band.