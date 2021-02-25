Singer Tony Hadley has thanked NHS staff and said he felt optimistic after receiving his Covid-19 vaccination.

The former Spandau Ballet star, 60, posted a video on Twitter after having the Pfizer-BioNTech jab in Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire.

Showing his vaccination card, the musician said: "Feels like a sense of optimism and getting back to normal and it didn't hurt a bit."