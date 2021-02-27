The family of Captain Sir Tom Moore escorted the prolific pandemic fundraiser on his final journey from his home in Marston Moretaine to a Bedfordshire crematorium.

The funeral was attended by Captain Sir Tom's two daughters, Lucy Teixeira and Hannah Ingram-Moore, four grandchildren and his sons-in-law.

His family urged the public to stay at home to "continue to support the NHS" but suggested people pay tribute to him by donating to his foundation or to charities who would plant trees in his name.

Soldiers of the Yorkshire Regiment carried Captain Sir Tom's coffin into the crematorium as a C-47 Dakota, part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, performed a flypast.