Long Covid: 'I'm feeling quite good after vaccine'

A study of more than 800 people with long Covid found most people who had the vaccine felt it had a positive impact on their condition.

The research by LongCovidSOS gave "hope" to people with the condition, said Dr David Strain, who worked on the study.

The BBC spoke to people with long Covid to see how it affected them.

One, from Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, said she "felt quite good" while another, from Cambridge, said it had helped her mental health.