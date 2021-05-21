Students have said it is unfair their £7,500-a-year university course has been mostly taught online because of the pandemic.

In-person activities for their masters in screen performance and communications techniques at the University of Bedfordshire have not yet resumed.

Niamh Ray said: "We're paying for something that we're not getting. It's affecting our ambitions, that we're not going to be getting where we want to be by the time we leave university."

The University of Bedfordshire insisted students had not missed out on any tuition. It said courses had been adapted to blend online and in-person teaching.