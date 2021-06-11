A six-year-old girl with an extremely rare genetic disorder has walked 100m (328ft), surrounded by supportive classmates.

Bea was born with Marfan syndrome, which severely affects her muscles, has had two major heart operations and needs a ventilator 24 hours a day.

Her school near Milton Keynes held a fancy dress to raise money for a new wheelchair and walking frame to help her cope with the condition, which is believed to affect fewer than 100 people worldwide.

Her mother Jennifer Pykett said: "Two weeks ago, I think the furthest she'd walked was about 10 metres. It's a wonder that she's doing what she's doing. We're exceptionally proud of her."