The leader of the Liberal Democrats has said the party's by-election win in Chesham and Amersham was the best in its history.

Sarah Green won the Buckinghamshire seat from the Conservatives, overturning a majority of more than 16,000 in a constituency that had always been Tory.

Ed Davey claimed people there felt ignored over issues such as the HS2 high-speed rail line and changes to planning rules.

He said: "I think this will send a shockwave through British politics. This is our best-ever by-election victory and if it was repeated across the south, literally dozens of seats would fall to the Liberal Democrats."