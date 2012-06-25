Bedford's streets were filled with Italian football fans as the country beat Spain to reach the final of Euro 2020.

The town became known as "Little Italy" after thousands of Italians moved there from the 1950s onwards, primarily to work in the brickworks industry. About 14,000 descendants of those immigrants are thought to live there today.

Hundreds of fans were filmed celebrating their semi-final win over Spain on Tuesday.

Italy play either England or Denmark in Sunday's final at Wembley Stadium.