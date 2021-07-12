Italian fans took to the streets of Bedford on Sunday night to celebrate their team's Euro 2020 final win over England.

Fans gathered at the Embankment after Italy's penalty shootout win over England, lighting fireworks and flares and dancing to music.

About 14,000 Italians live in the Bedfordshire town, known as Little Italy.

Dave Hodgson, the elected mayor of Bedford, said the celebrations went "reasonably smoothly".