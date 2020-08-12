A driver who escaped police during a high-speed pursuit by cutting across two busy roundabouts on the wrong side of the road was caught a week later in the same van.

Officers had being trying to stop the vehicle in High Wycombe as it was driven through residential streets at speeds exceeding 90mph (145 km/h) on 8 May.

Aaron Vass, 21, of Stonebridge Road, Aylesbury, was stopped in Stoke Mandeville on 16 May after he was again spotted driving dangerously, and later pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving.

He was sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court to a 12-month suspended prison sentence, ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work, disqualified from driving for 24 months and his van has been destroyed.

PC Alistair Bennett, of Thames Valley Police, said: "Vass drove recklessly and put other road users at risk."